They will be joined at Buckingham Palace by other members of the royal family, however, it has yet to be confirmed which members will be attending.

Saturday’s coronation events will be concluded with the senior royals appearing on the balcony with the newly crowned royals.

The following day will see a coronation concert outside Windsor Castle and will feature “global music icons and contemporary stars” which are yet to be announced.

Sunday’s concert is also due to feature an orchestra and dancers as well as The Coronation Choir.

The Coronation Choir will be made up of various members of the community, including NHS staff, refugees, and the LGBTQ+ community.

A highlight of the concert will be “lighting up the nation” as various landmarks across the UK will be lit up in honour of the coronation.