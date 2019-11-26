Kim Kardashian says she can "empathise" with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's desire for privacy. Getty

Earlier this year, the Duke of Sussex announced he would be taking legal action against the British tabloids after their alleged illegal interception of voicemail messages and their "ruthless" treatment of the Duchess of Sussex.

In a hard-hitting interview for the ITV documentary, Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, Meghan also detailed how she had been struggling with being a first-time mum to Archie amid all the intense media scrutiny.

"Any woman, especially when they’re pregnant, you’re really vulnerable, and so that was made really challenging. So you add [media attention] on top of just trying to be a new mom or trying to be a newlywed … Not many people have asked if I’m okay, but it’s a very real thing to be going through," Meghan told interviewer Tom Bradby.

She continued: "I'm not really okay, as in it’s really been a struggle."

Meghan Markle appeared to become emotional in the ITV documentary, Harry & Meghan: An African Journey. ITV

Prince Harry opened up about the intense media scrutiny in the ITV documentary, Harry & Meghan: An African Journey. ITV

For now, the royal couple will be taking a six-week break over Christmas. In early November, Buckingham Palace made the following announcement:

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are looking forward to extended family time towards the end of this month. Having spent the last two Christmases at Sandringham, Their Royal Highnesses will spend the holiday this year, as a new family, with the Duchess’ mother Doria Ragland. This decision is in line with precedent set previously by other members of the Royal Family, and has the support of Her Majesty The Queen."