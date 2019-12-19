After reports surfaced that Kim Kardashian and Kanye’s West’s marriage is on the rocks, fresh claims suggest the pair are amid a ‘nasty divorce’. Instagram

“She is realistic about divorce,” the source notes adding that the reality TV star is considering changing locks in her house and not giving Kanye a set of keys.

“Kanye is being hostile to Kim because he knows she officially wants out,” adds the source.

According to an insider, Kanye meanwhile has immersed himself in his Sunday Church services and Kim has been ‘looking into exit strategies’. Instagram

But if she does fight for a divorce, friends believe Kanye will fight for full custody of their four children.

“Kim would never let him win. She’d burn through every dollar she has and battle until the end of time before she would let Kanye take away her babies!” the source adds.

If Kim does fight for a divorce, friends reportedly believe Kanye will fight for full custody of their four children. Instagram

For now, Kim is trying to steer clear of any dramas but she’s also “sick and tired of being miserable”.

“2020 could be a fresh start,” notes the source.

The couple have yet to comment on Life & Style’s claims.