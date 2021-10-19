Lego City advent calendar Amazon

This LEGO City 2021 toy Advent Calendar for kids is bursting with awesome mini-builds, fun LEGO City TV characters and cool accessories - it’s the perfect treat for kids who love creative play!

Electronic Games calendar Amazon

Perfect for any gaming enthusiast, once built, kids can immerse themselves in the world of retro electronic games.

Among the classic games include Whack A Mole, Ping Pong, Code Breaker and a selection of other games with your family and friends, amazing them with your knowledge about the electronics behind each game.

Anti-Anxiety Fidget Toys Calendar Amazon

This fidget toy pack is great for both kids and adults. Featuring an array of colourful toys, this advent calendar is a fun way for children to count down the days before Christmas and get some surprises every day!

LOL Surprise Advent Calendar Amazon

There are 24 fabulous fashion pieces to unbox in this advent calendar that is perfect for the budding young fashionista, including fabulous dresses, glam accessories and cute shoes to dress up the L.O.L. Surprise! doll that's featured in this kit.

The Crazy Scientist Advent Calendar Amazon

The Crazy Scientist Advent Calendar will provide your curiously-minded kids a daily arts ad crafts activity for each day of the 24 days before Christmas.

Mini Plush Advent Calendar Amazon

This adorable calendar features 24 different mini stuffed animals hidden behind each window that you can hang on keys, pencil case, backpacks and more!

Sweet Slim Shop Advent Calendar Amazon

The Sweet Slime Shop Advent Calendar includes a 24 day countdown that offers a slimey gift in the days leading up to Christmas. The calendar features an array of slime in all different colours, as well as glitter tubes, foam balls, clay, and glow-in-the-dark powder.

Car Advent Calendar Amazon

The Christmas Countdown Toy Car Calendar includes a bunch of fun toys for kids, including a helicopter, crane, roller mill, fire boat, ambulance, motor boat and more.

Thomas & Friends calendar Amazon

Young conductors can discover a special surprise every day as they countdown to Christmas with this Thomas & Friends MINIS Advent Calendar from Fisher-Price.

Kids can celebrate the holiday season by unwrapping a different miniature push-along train engine for each day from December 1st til 24th, including 6 exclusive MINIS engines with holiday-themed decorations!

Barbie Advent Calendar Amazon

Count down til Christmas with Barbie with a calendar that includes a Barbie doll from Mattel, along with a daily article of day-to-night clothing or a trendy accessory—perfect for fashion storytelling play.

DIY Charm Bead Advent Calendar Amazon

The countdown calendar includes 24 doors to open, with regular and Christmas-themed charms and chains behind them so you can mix and match to create your own holiday jewelry designs.

