What Is Khloé Kardashian’s Diet?

Khloé Kardashian follows a low-carb diet, eating a ton of vegetables, fruits, almonds, chicken, and salmon. She focuses on eating clean and distributing portions of food throughout the day to keep her full. Paired with these healthy meals is Khloé’s go-to drink: which is a daily gallon of fruit-infused water.

Who Is Khloé Kardashian?

Khloé has always been the blunt, outspoken sister who tells you exactly what’s on her mind. She’s done several reality TV shows, recently hosting Revenge Body With Khloé Kardashian to promote the importance of living a healthy life.

Bullied For Her Weight

Khloé was far from obese even before she lost weight, but critics kept trying to make her feel like she was heavier than she was. In an interview with People, she shared: “Being compared to my sisters was something I was used to. But being compared in such a harsh way I just thought: Okay, that’s my role. I’m the fat, funny sister.”

Despite the negative comments about her weight, Khloé didn’t let it bother her too much and maintained good self-esteem. She expressed: “I thought I was in good shape, but I guess not good enough for Hollywood’s eyes… But still, I was always really confident; I still always thought that I was beautiful.”

Emotional Eating

Khloé is an admitted emotional eater and developed this habit of turning to junk food for comfort when she was young. On Revenge Body, a participant shared a similar relationship with food and Khloé let her know that she wasn’t alone. She told the participant: “I was like that when my dad died. I am an emotional eater so I can totally relate to that ‘cause I gained so much weight overnight, too. You just don't realize it."

Despite being bullied, Khloé’s decision to lose weight stems from a positive place and her desire to prove that food doesn’t control her anymore. In an interview with Lorraine, she expressed: “I didn’t seek out to lose 20 pounds in 20 days, that wasn’t my goal. It was more emotionally, I just wanted to feel strong mentally.”

Khloé Kardashian’s Diet Plan

Khloé Kardashian’s weight loss didn’t happen overnight. It took serious dedication to commit to breaking old eating habits and getting her butt in the gym five times a week. But let’s be real – not everyone can afford to eat like Khloé Kardashian. With this in mind, we’ll be providing some cheap, alternative recipes that are still aligned with Khloé’s diet.

Food Before And After Morning Workout

Khloé likes to get up early and start her day with a workout for that added boost of energy. Her pre-workout food is a tablespoon of jam and another tablespoon of almond butter. After working up a sweat, she eats a cup of oatmeal and two eggs for breakfast. If you’re not a fan of oatmeal, you can replace this with a shake consisting of almond or peanut butter, protein powder, and some fruits.

High-Protein Meat And Veggies

Khloé usually goes for grilled chicken and rice, paired with a salad for lunch. She steers clear of any dairy products, so it’s best to dress your salad with olive oil. Sorry, cheese lovers! Some of the easiest chicken recipes with a side of vegetables are:

For dinner, Khloé has salmon seasoned with salt and lemon with half a cup of sweet potatoes or veggies. We know that salmon is expensive, and it’s not likely to fit everyone’s regular grocery budget. Go for bass, mackerel, or trout as cheaper alternatives with these recipes:

Snacking Throughout The Day

A quick google search on Khloé’s diet will tell you that she eats 7 meals a day, but let’s cut the BS. Most people wouldn’t look at an apple and call it a meal. In reality, Khloé eats a total of three meals and four-light snacks in between meals, and before bed to stay full. Her favourite snacks are:

Cherry tomatoes and 12 almonds

Fruits like apples, bananas, berries, and mangoes

Celery or steamed carrots

Stay Hydrated

Apart from consistently eating out of salad bowls, Khloé drinks around one to one and a half gallons of water every day. She told People: “I had to train myself to drink more water”, and added that she even reminds her younger sisters to do the same.

While drinking too much water can be unhealthy, asking a nutritionist for your appropriate amount of water intake will do you good. After all, drinking water has tons of health benefits for your body and overall energy. On average, Australians drink only a little over 1 litre of water a day which isn’t nearly enough for anyone.

Khloe’s Supplements

On Instagram, Khloé posted a photo of all the vitamins she takes daily, packed and labelled in separate ziplock bags. She told InStyle that she takes supplements like Biotin, Hair Vitamins, Collagen, and Iron – not diet pills. She added: "[Biotin] also helps the body metabolize fats and carbohydrates, and can even lower cholesterol."

Detox Tea Drama

Khloé received a lot of flack after posting an ad, promoting Flat Tummy Co whose products have been controversial, to say the least. The company’s developed a bad reputation for selling meal-replacement shakes, appetite-suppressant lollipops, and detox tea that encourage short-term, unhealthy weight loss.

While Khloé has remained silent on the issue, Harvard medical professor Dr Austin gave his two cents on dietary supplements. According to The Guardian, he said: “Weight loss claims for these products are either outright sham or a result of adulteration of the products with potentially dangerous stimulants, laxatives, or diuretics.”

Khloé’s Workout

Khloé does a variety of workouts, targeting different muscles on her body. Most of her routines include exercises like jumping jacks, push-ups, lunges, deadlifts, squats, bicep curls, and the superman. On her Youtube channel, Khloé’s shared snippets of her exact routines.

Khloé’s Trainer Reveals One Of Her Routines

On Women’s Health, celebrity trainer Gunnar Peterson shared one of the Revenge Body star’s intense full-body workout routines. The magazine company uploaded a video of these exercises on their Youtube channel to demonstrate how Kardashian fans can try it out for themselves.

The Benefits Of Khloé Kardashian’s Diet And Workout

Several YouTubers followed Khloé’s diet plan and exercise routine for a week to a month and told their viewers that they achieved amazing results. Despite a few cheat meals, eating clean made them feel great, gave them energy to work out, and even improved their overall complexion.

Is It Safe To Try?

It’s important to remember that our body types are different, and what works for one person might not be healthy for someone else. Before making any drastic diet changes and incorporating new exercises, make sure to contact your physician and dietician first.

Self-Care

Khloé Kardashian may have slimmed down on the outside, but she emphasises that the goal should be about feeling good inside and being healthy. Just this year, she told People: “I want people to live a healthy and happy life, and that’s the message I want to project to my daughter. Be active, and do something that makes your heart happy.”

