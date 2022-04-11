As for his advice to the foodies – both those on the show and the millions more watching from their kitchens at home – he has a few handy cooking tips to share.
"With food, it's all about keeping it simple, stupid. That's how I cook," he says, adding that learning how to whip up your favourite dish will work out cheaper than ordering from a food delivery service.
Even though you have to spend a bit of cash to stock up on ingredients the first time, Khanh says, "When you've got all your spices, you've got all of your oils, all your sauces, it becomes really, really affordable."
Khanh revealed his picks to take out the top spot on MasterChef.
Network 10
There's also no shame in sticking to a budget and buying cheap utensils from Kmart, or going with the more affordable Coles brand spices – so long as you use plenty in your dishes.
"Don't do one little piece of parsley, or even just a little chop of parsley; load it up because that's a flavour bump and it looks better as well!"
And if you've got a bit of money to invest, use it on important things like knives and kitchen gadgets that can be used in multiple ways to really get some bang for your buck.
But Khanh reveals there's a hidden way to use the machine in your cooking too.
"What I like to do with a lot of my sauces, the lighter sauces you yourself with seafood or with vegetables, is you put a dash of the sparkling water into it," he explains.
"What it does is it lightens the sauce, adding this little spiciness, a little bit of those bubbles make everything fresher."