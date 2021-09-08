KFC has launched its new Pizza Double. Supplied

Speaking on the launch, Kristi Woolrych, CMO at KFC Australia, said: “After making a delicious first impression on Aussies 10 years ago, we’re excited to bring back the iconic Double with a mouth-watering pizza twist!

"The Pizza Double is the perfect treat for those who love the best of both worlds, so we know fans of the original will go wild up for this level up."

"Long-time fans of the Double know that this beauty doesn’t hang around for long though, so don’t miss out this time around as we can’t say when it’ll be back again," Kristi added.

The Pizza Double Burger is also on offer. Supplied

The original Double was an iconic burger that was completely "bunless", where it had fried chicken fillets in place of where buns would normally go on a typical burger.

And that's not all, because KFC is also offering fans an extra special treat that is "hidden" on the menu, with the limited-edition Pizza Double Burger.

This second version of the Pizza Double can be on the KFC App, and features the Pizza Double sandwiched in between two buns.