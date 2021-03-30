The Hamilton Australia premier. Instagram

“I still don't have full mobility of my left arm but that will come.

“It has all gone along extremely well compared to the first six weeks where I couldn't tie my hair back, I couldn't dry my hair, I couldn't do anything, it was very annoying,” she said.

However, it seems Kerri-Anne is trying to keep her spirits high and is looking to the future for some hope.

“Onward and upward, it is all going to be good,” she added.

Kerri-Anne in Pippin. Instagram

According to 7News, the horrific accident saw the veteran entertainer fall 15 feet off a trapeze and plunge to the ground.

However, she was still able to complete her song before she was rushed to St Vincent's Hospital as a precaution.

Kerri-Anne was able to see out the rest of the musicals run until January, which would have been a relief for the star after a turbulent year on the career front.

In August, the entertainer was axed from her role at Studio 10 following massive budget cuts in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pippin came at a good time for Kerri-Anne who had been made redundant. Instagram

"The decision to make these changes was a very difficult one and I want to express my sincere thanks and gratitude to our friends and colleagues who will leave the network," Ten's network director of news content, Ross Dagan, said in a statement at the time.

"It is in no way a reflection of their talent, contribution or passion. They are exceptionally gifted people. We are incredibly proud of them and their work. There is no doubt they will be missed."

"Companies do these sort of cuts to make the business better, which in the long run saves a lot more jobs," Kerri-Anne, who had been on the breakfast show for two years, reflected of her dumping.