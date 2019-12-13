Kerri-Anne Kennerly insults Studio 10 reporter Ten

The odd question embarrassed Antoinette and she responded, "it's a playsuit" as she was trying to discuss emojis in a segment about slang words.

"And she’s gonna' be thirsty!" KAK replied.

Fans took to Facebook to accuse the host of slut-shaming and called for Kerri-Anne to "apologise live on air".

"Antoinette, you look gorgeous! Show those pins off I say. KAK should really bite her tongue a little more, or at least filter the thoughts before making a comment," one Studio 10 viewer wrote.

"Maybe KAK should look up the words " Im sorry " and apologise to her co host for that unnecessary comment it was nasty and shows her true colours," another wrote.

Awks Ten

"Antoinette, you look gorgeous! Show those pins off I say. KAK should really bite her tongue a little more, or at least filter the thoughts before making a comment," one Studio 10 viewer wrote.

"Maybe KAK should look up the words " Im sorry " and apologise to her co host for that unnecessary comment it was nasty and shows her true colours," another wrote.

Some of the negative comments from the post on the show's Facebook page have been removed and comments were disabled for a while following a fan backlash.