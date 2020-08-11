Channel Ten has reportedly axed Studio 10 presenters Kerri-Anne Kennerley and Natarsha Belling and weatherman Tim Bailey as part of a brutal restructuring of its business. Ten

It's understood that at least 20 roles will be impacted by the restructuring of the network's news and operations department.

In a statement provided to the Australian publication, Ten’s network director of news content Ross Dagan reportedly confirmed staff had been made aware of the mass restructuring.

“The decision to make these changes was a very difficult one and I want to express my sincere thanks and gratitude to our friends and colleagues who will leave the network," Mr Dagan said.

Joe Hildebrand is reportedly in talks about his future with the network.

“It is in no way a reflection of their talent, contribution or passion. They are exceptionally gifted people. We are incredibly proud of them and their work. There is no doubt they will be missed."

Mr Dagen went on to say that the difficult cutbacks are a necessary measure, which are a reflection of the current climate of the media industry.

Beverley McGarvey, chief content officer and EVP, ViacomCBS Australia and New Zealand, also issued a comment, which echoed the words of Mr Dagen.

“These decisions are not being made lightly, however, they are essential to future-proofing our business,” Ms McGarvey told the publication.