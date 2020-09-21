After her exit from Studio 10, Kerri-Anne has signed a $100,000 deal to appear on the next season of The Masked Singer. Getty

“Before leaving the building, Kerri-Anne met with executives to negotiate being on the next series of The Masked Singer. It was a no-brainer and the deal was signed straight away. She’s getting about $100,000.”

Kerri-Anne, who turns 67 this week, has always loved belting out a tune. A born entertainer, she was part of a children’s singing group, which lead to her first TV gig. She released a self-titled album in the 1980s, as well as a Christmas record.

“KAK has had to sign her life away to keep it secret,” adds the source. “But both she and 10 are very happy with the deal.”

Studio 10 got a huge shake up last month, which left KAK without a job (pictured from left: Sarah Harris, KAK, Joe Hildebrand and Angela Bishop). Network Ten

In August, Kerri-Anne was axed alongside Natarsha Belling and weatherman Tim Bailey as part of a brutal restructuring of Network Ten's business.

It's understood that at least 20 roles were impacted by the restructuring of the network's news and operations department.

Bonnie Anderson won the most recent season of The Masked Singer - could Kerri-Anne see this in action next year? Network Ten

In a statement provided to the Australian publication, Ten’s network director of news content Ross Dagan reportedly confirmed staff had been made aware of the mass restructuring.

“The decision to make these changes was a very difficult one and I want to express my sincere thanks and gratitude to our friends and colleagues who will leave the network," Mr Dagan said.

While not part of the initial axing, Studio 10 co-host Joe Hildebrand emotionally resigned from his role live on-air following Tristan McManus’ appointment on the show.

