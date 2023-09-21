Kerri Anne is mourning her beloved dog Digger Instagram

The post included a photo montage of Kerri Anne's favourite memories of her furry family member.

"These photos tell a lot of his story. He loved water...except a bath. He absolutely loved playing in the mud. He was so smiley and always fetched me toys. He used to sleep in our bed. He was never grumpy and never had a fight in his life," she continued.

"He used to sleep in our bed. He was never grumpy and never had a fight in his life. All my love Digger, love mum."

"He absolutely loved playing in mud," penned Kerri Anne Instagram

Famous friends were quick to jump into the comments section and share their condolences with Australia's queen of the screen.

"Sending lots of love ❤️," wrote former Studio 10 co-host Jess Rowe.

"Oh KAK I'm so sorry! I know how much you loved him, and he you 💔," Melissa Doyle also commented.

Kerri Anne revealed that Digger had been missing John, who passed away in 2019 Instagram

In February 2019, John Kennerley passed away at the age of 75, leaving his wife of over 30 years a widow.

"It's with a heavy heart and awful sadness that I let you know that my beautiful husband John passed away last night," the morning TV star wrote when she publicly revealed the love of her life had passed peacefully away.

"John, you were the love of my life. Xxx"