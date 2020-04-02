-
-
Kerri-Anne Kennerley confronts Derryn Hinch over ‘cockroach’ slur
They faced off on morning TV.
Proving she is one to hold a grudge, Kerri-Anne Kennerley confronted Derryn Hinch live on Wednesday's Studio 10 over a crude comment he made about her several years ago.
WATCH: Kerri-Anne confronts Derryn Hinch after calling her 'cockroach'
Derryn was being interviewed on Studio 10 via Skype by Joe Hildebrand and Sarah Harris about his new book Unfinished Business – Life of a Senator, when Sarah brought up his infamous comment.
Harris referred to Kennerley who wasn’t on the panel at the time: “I understand in one of your books you referred to our colleague Kerri-Anne Kennerley as ‘the cockroach of television’?”
“It was a compliment,” Hinch told the hosts.
“I was trying to say that she’s a survivor. We both hosted the Midday show," he said referring to their stint on Nine's daytime program in 1994.
And rather than shying away from the subject, he continued: “She’s a cockroach.
“If a nuclear war hit your television studio, you may go Sarah, but I bet you KAK will still be there.”
Harris replied, “Derryn, I don’t think she took it as a compliment”.
It was then that Kennerley rushed onto the Studio 10 set and jumped into the conversation.
"Hold on, I listened to you whinge for years about Midday, for god's sake!"
“You wrote in your book I was ‘the television equivalent of a cockroach,’ yes, I’m really flattered,” Kennerley said sarcastically.
“Alright, take it like you want,” Hinch said.
Sarah asked if it was about time the former friends "buried the hatchet", but Kerri-Anne immediately snapped back: "No."