And rather than shying away from the subject, he continued: “She’s a cockroach.

“If a nuclear war hit your television studio, you may go Sarah, but I bet you KAK will still be there.”

Harris replied, “Derryn, I don’t think she took it as a compliment”.

It was then that Kennerley rushed onto the Studio 10 set and jumped into the conversation.

"Hold on, I listened to you whinge for years about Midday, for god's sake!"

“You wrote in your book I was ‘the television equivalent of a cockroach,’ yes, I’m really flattered,” Kennerley said sarcastically.

“Alright, take it like you want,” Hinch said.

Sarah asked if it was about time the former friends "buried the hatchet", but Kerri-Anne immediately snapped back: "No."