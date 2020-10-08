Kelly's fans and followers flooded her post with heartfelt messages of congratulations.

Celebrities ranging from Khloe Kardashian to Kerry Washington and even Beyonce Knowles' mum Tina Lawson sent their well wishes, but we were particularly moved by Kelly's former Voice co-star, Delta Goodrem's.

Taking to her own Instagram Stories, Delta shared a screenshot of Kelly's Women's Health cover with the caption: "Couldn't be more beautiful!!! @kellyrowland love my gal! xx"

Kelly previously spoke of her and Delta's close bond in a chat with Who back in May.

“From the moment I met her, I feel like we experienced a real friendship,” the Destiny's Child star said of her fellow Voice coach.

“She has been absolutely incredibly supportive. I can tell her something that’s happening and she will completely keep it to herself. I could really trust her … She’s a true friend.”

The Voice ladies are close friends on and off camera. Instagram

The Voice is moving homes from Channel Nine to Channel Seven, and whilst Sonia Kruger is confirmed to be at the helm hosting, the coaching panel is set to have a completely new look in 2021.

According to a New Idea insider, Kelly and fellow international judge Boy George are on the chopping block as the show pursues a new direction.

“I think they will try and reinvent themselves with two new Aussie judges and use ‘All Aussie Voice’ as a tagline for 2021,” the source spilled.

Keith Urban and Kylie Minogue are the two names production are keen to secure.

Is Kelly's time as a coach on The Voice Australia over? Nine

Fans have also shared their concern as to whether Delta, who has been a coach on every season of the Australian franchise, will be back on the panel.

"I hope @deltagoodrem still got a gig..she is a great judge and mentor," one fan commented on Sonia Kruger's post announcing that she'd be returning as the host.

"Sonia's back yayayayayayy but if Delta goes I’m not watching anymore," stated another.

One even declared: "If @deltagoodrem is not a judge then we don’t want it!"