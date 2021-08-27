Kawakawa and Chantal have been dating for about a year. Instagram

When celebrating Kawakawa's birthday last year in November, Chantal shared a series of sweet photos of the pair, giving fans a glimpse into their relationship.

"HBD to my mans," she simply captioned the post.

The photos featured moments captured of the couple at the beach, by the pool, out in the city, and just some good old selfies taken in the car.

It's unclear as to when the two got together officially, but Chantal's first post of them together was almost a year ago in September 2020.

"Sunday funday with Nikau Parata," she captioned the post.

Kawakawa's first official Instagram post with Chantal was more recent, where he shared a few photos and a video of the two together last week as they got involved with supporting The Kids Foundation.

"We wanted to quickly acknowledge how tricky things are in the world at the moment," Kawakawa said.

In the clip, the two sent their love to everyone who is suffering from the pandemic and the crisis in Afghanistan, and looked united as they 'put their hands up' to raise awareness for kids who need help.

"🙌🏼 up 4 Detroit 🎶#putyourhandsup @thekidsfoundation ❤️❤️," the 22-year-old captioned the post.

Like Kawakawa, Chantal hails in from New Zealand, and is currently living in Australia. The 21-year-old loves the beach, making memories with her friends, and just having a fun time whenever she can.

She's even managed to bring Kawakawa in on the fun, and it involves a certain supernatural series.

"Got him addicted to the only show I watch," she said, referring to The Vampire Diaries playing in the background.

She is no doubt a great support for the actor, and we can't wait to see their young love continue to grow.

