Katie Holme’s has shared a sweet birthday shout out for daughter Suri on her 14th birthday. Getty

“I am so blessed to be your mom. May this year be incredible!” she added.

The Dawson’s Creek actor later posted a follow-up birthday post, which showed Suri wearing a beautifully crafted floral headpiece, with the caption: “Birthday vibes.”

Katie’s sweet birthday gesture comes after her ex-husband Tom Cruise reportedly admitted he played a huge part in the downfall of their marriage.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Katie, who usually keeps her daughter out of the spotlight, posted two delightful celebratory snaps to mark the special occasion. Instagram

After his painful split from Katie and his estrangement from daughter Suri, the actor reportedly confessed he “could have handled things better.”

“Do I make mistakes? Yeah. I don’t care who you are, life has challenges… if someone judges me harshly, it’s OK. I don’t even judge them harshly for doing it,” Tom said in 2012.

And now a source has reportedly claimed to In Touch that Tom still feels like he’s making mistakes.

“Admitting he made mistakes was very humbling to admit back then and of course, he knows he’s made more mistakes since then. He’s not infallible. And he wants his fans to know that,” the source claimed to the American publication.

And regarding his daughter Suri, who is believed to be estranged from her father due her mother Katie being viewed as a ‘suppressive person’ by the church, Tom is said to be reconsidering his relationship with her.

Katie filed for divorce from Tom in 2012 and the Dawson’s Creek actress had been quietly dating actor Jamie Foxx, before they split late last year.