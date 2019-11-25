Is Katie moving Down Under? Getty

Liam divorced Miley Cyrus in August this year. Getty

Katie looked right at home during her recent visit. The A-lister shared happy snaps cosying up to a koala and posing at the Opera House. She also appeared in her element as an ambassador for charitable cause, McHappy Day.

The potential move comes on the back of reports that Katie recently split from Jamie Foxx. The pair, who began dating after the breakdown of her marriage to Tom Cruise, were notoriously private about their relationship before quietly parting ways earlier this year.

Katie cuddling a Koala. Instagram

If Katie was tempted to move, spending time with her friend Elsa Pataky and her family in Byron Bay would no doubt be onthe to-do list.

Like Katie, Elsa and her husband, Chris Hemsworth, prefer to raise their children outof the spotlight – and the beachside locale offers that privacy. This is likely to hold great appeal to the mother of 13-year-old Suri.

“We live on a property in the middle of nowhere,” Elsa has previously revealed. “We are trying to be normal people and being able to go with the kids and there are no photographers and people following you.”

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky with two of their three children in Byron Bay. Supplied

Elsa would also undoubtedly want to introduce Katie to her neighbour and brother-in-law, Liam Hemsworth.

The recently single Liam, who is now rumoured to be dating actress Maddison Brown, has also recently moved to the area, snapping up a property known as Cactus Cottage.

Byron Bay is home to many palatial residences worthy of a Hollywood superstar – and Katie could potentially be Liam’s new neighbour if she were tempted to buy a place nearby. Suri could also attend the local Cape Byron Rudolf Steiner School, which is renowned for its creative education environment.

