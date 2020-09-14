Is Katie Holmes (pictured) about to have her heart broken? Getty

“He’s such a celebrity hanger-on ... a real kind of name-dropping show-off,” alleges an insider. “He craves fame, so he’s like the cat who got the cream.”

Despite her friends’ concerns, Katie is moving full steam ahead.

“Everyone’s shocked that she would be all over this guy in such a public place,” adds the source. “After hiding undercover with Jamie [Foxx] for so many years, it’s really not like her.

Emilio (left) with Joe Jonas (right). Instagram

The friend continued: “She’s almost fluent in Italian now, having done a crash course in May, and she let him completely overhaul her kitchen so he can cook. It’s great to see her so happy, but it’s not going to last ... this is going to all end in tears.”

Before striking up a romance with Emilio, Katie dated Jamie Foxx for six years but split in August 2019.

While neither Katie nor Jamie publicly commented on the break up, sources told People and Entertainment Tonight that the split was “amicable”.

Prior to her relationship with Jamie, Katie was married to Tom Cruise with whom she shares daughter Suri, 14.



