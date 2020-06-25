She’s been a single mum to Suri Cruise for over a decade now, and Katie Holmes is set to do it all over again. Getty

“She’s especially interested in adoption given there are more children in need than ever,” tells an insider.

“Katie is only 41, and feels like she still has so much to give a child. Since she split from Jamie [Foxx] there’s been no man in her life, but she of all people knows that’s not a problem. Suri’s also very much an independent young woman now and Katie’s been feeling that empty nest pain.”

It’s believed Suri, 14, is ecstatic about becoming a big sister.

“Suri, who’s a really sweet kid, was thrilled,” the source claims.

“I think Suri was probably worrying about her mum a little too much for someone so young. Katie leans on her and Suri was wondering how on earth she could ever go on to live her own life without fretting that Katie was lonely.

“It’s a lot of pressure on a young woman. In a way, a new baby will help set Suri free in a few years’ time,” the insider adds.

Katie’s rumoured baby talk comes after it was speculated she had turned to her ex-husband Tom Cruise for financial support amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Sources previously claimed to InTouch that Katie had made the “humiliating” decision to turn to her ex-husband for money, with the insider describing her as being in “near financial ruin”.

“Katie was proud of walking away from Tom without securing a hefty financial settlement. But in hindsight, that may have been a huge mistake,” the source claimed.

“Katie has huge expenses, and she’s not bringing in a steady paycheck from films or TV shows right now. It’s not just her acting career that’s been put on hold,” the source added.

