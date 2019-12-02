“The fact I’ve been there from day one ... I don’t want to leave. It’s my home, it’s my family,” Katherine says. “I’ve spent more than half my life there, so it would be weird without the show. I don’t know how I’d survive without it!”

But the actress has a very busy life outside of the famous soap.

Katherine has taken up competing in triathlon and ironman competitions along with her boyfriend of six years, Dominique Zoida.

“We can’t find enough free time,” she told New Idea. “The kids leaving opened up our world to taking on a lot of new things, and the triathlons have made me feel empowered. The confidence it brings is amazing.” In fact, she barely has time to catch up with her 14-month-old granddaughter Zuma, even though she lives close by with her mum, Katherine’s 22-year-old daughter Zoe. “Fortunately, I get to talk to her via FaceTime. It’s amazing what babies know now. I do love that stage when they’re so little but it goes by so fast. I can’t wait until she’s 2 or 3 and we can take her to Disneyland and have her for the weekend.” As she approaches 60, having notched up 32 years on the long-running soap, Katherine has stopped thinking about when her career might end. Far from retiring, she has every intention of emulating veteran actress and comedian Betty White and still being on screen well into her 90s.

Katherine played herself in Neighbours

“She’s my role model. She’s still funny and cute and smart and she’s out there kicking butt,” she laughs.

While plenty of actresses fear being put out to pasture as they age, Katherine reveals she’s moved on from feeling that she may become irrelevant.

As she points out, the soap opera genre has always featured strong female leads and she intends to keep working on the show. She’s also enjoying branching out with other roles, and she loved playing herself on Neighbours as well as I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

“I was with such an amazing group of people and I wished I’d stayed longer.”

While she champions the global reckoning that resulted from #MeToo – “it had to happen because men had gone so far in abusing their power” – she misses the wonder and mystery of her business. “Social media and reality shows have changed the industry,” she explains. “It’s not as magical as it used to be.”

She confides that she went through a stage a few years ago where she worried about growing older, but she now embraces feeling strong and healthy. Being fit motivates her to eat well, sleep better and drink plenty of water. She tries to eat as much organic food as possible. “Though of course, there’s times when I eat a bag of potato chips or a cupcake!”

A huge fan of face creams, she has regular vitamin drips and undergoes ‘vampire’ facials, heralded by Kim Kardashian, which is essentially a facial that uses your own blood to help promote the healthy activity of your skin cells. “You have to stay on top of it,” she says, describing her beauty routine.

Relaxing in a colourful kaftan that she sells on TVSN and her website, Katherine is also invigorated by her fashion and jewellery businesses. She and Dominique travel regularly to promote the brands and, after two failed marriages, she feels she’s finally found the relationship she’s always wanted.

“I’ve learned that there needs to be a good balance of give and take. We’re best friends and I can hang out with him all the time. A lot of people I know are trying to get away from their spouses, but I love spending time with Dom.

“We have a lot in common, we push each other, we create together and we push each other to be better people. I’ve had two previous marriages and they were nothing like I have now. It’s rare to find it and I’m so grateful.”

