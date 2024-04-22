This iconic house is no more. Supplied

Kath's good room, the backyard where many a 'wine time' was had, and Kim's collection of soft toys were all reduced to a pile of rubble in order to start afresh.

Peter Rowsthorn, who played Kim's husband Brett, said he wasn't surprised that the "weird house" was sold and bulldozed.

Our favourite Foxy Morons. Supplied

"If I bought it, I'd probably tear it down too," he told ABC Radio.

Peter did add though that the house contained many cherished memories.

"I played cricket in the backyard there with Shane Warne," Peter recalled fondly.

"I danced in the garage with Kyle Minogue. I sat and had dinner with Barry Humphries dressed up as a monk."

Out with the old and in with the new. Supplied

One devastated Kath & Kim superfan Maria Grande from Melbourne wishes the property had been kept as it was.

She suggests that it could have been turned into an Airbnb so that fans could rent the "iconic and memorable space" for their chosen events.

Maria added that the house would have become a "landmark of our great city," one that "ties it to such a brilliant TV show, loved by so many worldwide."

Very noice. Supplied

RELATED ||

Kath & Kim stars says show is officially OVAH

Inside the Kath & Kim house before it got demolished