Is Kate Ritchie's romance over with boyfriend Chevy Black?
This comes just after she was spotted with a diamond ring.
- by
Melissa Field
Recently, Kate Ritchie was glowing as she showed off a diamond ring, which quickly sparked rumours she might have gotten engaged to boyfriend, Chevy Black!
But last weekend, the 45-year-old star appeared downright gloomy while running errands in Sydney, fuelling speculation she and Chevy have possibly now called it quits.
And an insider tells New Idea there is one telling clue that Kate and Chevy may have called time on their relationship.
“Until recently, Chevy preferred to keep his life under wraps, with his social media accounts set to private. But he has now changed to a public profile on Instagram,” the source explains. “It seems like now he doesn’t have any reason to keep his life hidden.”