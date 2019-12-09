New Idea

Kate’s personal life has recently made headlines following a spate of incidents involving her husband of nine years, Stuart Webb. The former rugby league player faced court last month after being caught drink driving for a fifth time.

This incident comes just over a month after an altercation at the couple’s Randwick home, which resulted in Stuart being handed an AVO preventing him from being around Kate “for at least 12 hours after drinking alcohol or taking illicit drugs”.

While the mother of 5-year-old Mae is yet to publicly comment on her husband’s recent legal woes, it would undoubtedly have been weighing on her mind when she recently met up with the Hemsworths.

The actress has known the famous family since her Home and Away days, after starring alongside Chris from 2004 to 2007. The pair clearly forged a close bond during that time, with Chris since describing his former co-star as a “talented” and “stunning woman”.

Meanwhile, Kate told the Herald Sun Chris is as “gorgeous on the inside” as he is on the outside.

Now it appears that Kate is leaning on the Hemsworths as she navigates this difficult period. Reportedly, the Hemsworths adore Kate like a daughter.

With Kate’s marriage appearing to be in crisis and Liam suddenly single, perhaps Craig and Leonie are hoping that Kate may one day even become a real member of the family!

