Dr Chris Brown (left) and Kate Ritchie (right) are a perfect fit.

Speculation is rife that Chris, 41, is newly single yet again after secretly splitting from his girlfriend of a few months, Brooke Meredith.

Meanwhile, rumours of marriage troubles for Kate, 42, and her husband, Stuart Webb, have also been brewing for quite some time.

Last year the former Home and Away actress, who has never commented on the status of her marriage, is understood to have taken out an AVO against Stuart, after an “incident” at their multimillion-dollar home in Sydney’s Randwick.

Rumours are swirling that Chris has split from girlfriend Brooke Meredith (pictured).

“The past year has been tough on both of them with Chris’ most recent relationship with Brooke seeming to have hit the skids and Kate still laying low after the chaos of her marriage,” our source continues.

“These are two people who deserve to be happy – and maybe one day the stars will at last align to bring them together. Some people are putting bets on when Kate and Chris could get together. And no-one would be surprised by such a union in the future.”

According to the insider, the first hint at the connection between the pair was the day Chris dropped in for a chat on radio NovaFM, where Kate is part of the drive-time team. “It was impossible not to notice how well they got on,” continues the source.

After her marriage troubles with Stuart Webb, Kate is putting their daughter Mae first.

“There was a clear rapport and you could see these were two people who liked being in each other’s company. They laughed easily and the conversation flowed – both behind the scenes and once in the studio. It was very obvious they had a good connection.

“Chris said one of the qualities he values most in people is integrity – and that’s a quality Kate has always had.”

Those who know Kate say that while they would love nothing more than to see their friend “be happy again”, her main priority has always been, and will always be, her young daughter Mae.

“Kate is so protective of her, and if any man is going to enter her life, he needs to be one she can rely on,” the source adds.

“Kate wants her daughter to have figures she can look up to and admire. While Mae’s dad, Stuart, has always been known to be a great father, Kate is super careful about who else she trusts.”

When Chris dropped into the Nova studios where Kate works, they got along like a house on fire.

Meanwhile, it’s no secret that Chris loves children and can’t wait to have his own one day.

“Having a strong family unit has always been important to him. And one thing Kate likes about Chris is that he is discreet regarding his personal life. In public, he is a closed book about anything that goes on in private... Kate and Chris are truly a match made in heaven.”

