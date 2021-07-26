Spot the difference. Instagram

"Kate!! I see a little Sally in this pic 😍😍," one fan wrote, referring to the actress' old Home & Away character, Sally Fletcher.

And this user wasn't the only one noticing a resemblance.

"She is a mini you! Little Sally Fletcher 😍," added another.

While known to document the sweet aspects of parenting with her followers, Kate hasn't shied away from sharing the more taxing parts of motherhood.

Kate hasn't shied away from sharing the more difficult aspects of parenting in the past. Instagram

Earlier this month, the 42-year-old took to Instagram to get candid about a very relatable parenting moment.

Sharing a photo of Mae's head buried in her jacket as Kate peppered her with kisses, the former Home & Away star wrote, "This reaction is to do with learning to ride her bike.. Not Mumma’s kisses.. Promise #wewillgetthere #trialsandtribulationsofbeingsix".

Kate welcomed Mae into the world in 2014 with her then-husband Stuart Webb.

Not long after giving birth, the actress told The Australian Women's Weekly that she loved motherhood so much that she feared it would monopolise her time.

"My only fear is that I will become a complete hermit and never leave the house because I adore being with her. I want to spend every minute with her and talk to her," Kate told the publication.

Three years ago, Kate penned an open letter about just how much motherhood changed her perspective on life.

"I thought the love of my life was Home and Away... Then I met this perfect being," Kate wrote.

"It's been a long road but I am so proud and so happy that I gave myself the chance to realise my greatest achievements didn't all have to be thanks to Sally Fletcher."