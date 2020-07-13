Kate Ritchie (pictured) has an open invitation to do any show she wants. Instagram

It seems Kate might have been considering an offer for some time. In March 2019 she dropped some serious hints that she was interested in appearing on the Network Ten show.

“Maybe you’ll see me on a series of Dancing with the Stars,” she told Body+Soul. “That’s something I’ve always said no to, and no disrespect intended. I think it’s amazing that people do that.”

Kate could be keen to take on DWTS - just like her former Home and Away co-star Lynne McGranger (pictured). Channel Ten

But despite saying she was ready for a new challenge after a five-year hiatus from TV, problems close to home appeared to put her plans on hold. Husband Stuart Webb was charged with drink driving, Kate took out an AVO against him, and it’s been reported they have since split up.

However, it appears in recent months Kate has started to reconsider the possibility of other work.

Stuart Webb and Kate Ritchie are rumoured to have split. Getty

In an interview last month, the Nova FM host said she was looking for new challenges and was particularly keen to get back into acting, adding she was open to all kinds of work.

And DWTS could be perfect.

“I look forward to being part of an ensemble again one day soon,” she told TV Week. “It’s all about finding the right role.”

