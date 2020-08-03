After a nightmare year which saw her husband Stuart Webb charged with a drink driving offence, radio star and Home and Away alum Kate Ritchie is hoping she can bring some more joy into her life. Getty

“Kate is the very picture of a great mum – you just have to see her with Mae to realise that.”

Despite the marriage troubles brewing between Kate and Stuart following his arrest in 2019, insiders say the couple share the same goal.

“She’s determined Mae has a good relationship with her father,” the source dishes.

Rumour has it, Kate, 41, would love nothing more than to grow her family and give her little girl a sibling.

Kate recently made headlines after it was reported that she and I’m A Celebrity host Dr Chris Brown, were planning a secret project which could see them on TV screens together.

“Having these two hosting a show side by side would be glorious,” an industry insider told New Idea.

“They would absolutely be a match made in TV heaven.”

The insider added: “Kate is Aussie TV’s favourite girl next door – the little girl who grew up on Home and Away and turned into a swan right in front of our eyes.

“Since the Summer Bay era, she’s proven on radio that she’s funny, very smart and totally loveable.”

The source continued: “Chris is cut from the same cloth – the TV vet with the model looks, cheeky charm and easy-going nature.”

