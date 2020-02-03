Apparently, the former Home and Away star ignored family advice to get a prenup before their 2010 wedding, and now faces paying half of her fortune to her unemployed spouse.

Is Kate in for a messy battle? Supplied

With homes in upmarket Sydney suburb Randwick, the Southern Highlands and Bellevue Hill, Sydney, Kate has a healthy property portfolio. Along with her radio salary and high-profile endorsements, Kate’s value is estimated to run close to $20 million.

But having dedicated a big chunk of their marriage to supporting his wife’s career, Stuart could legally be entitled to half of her fortune as well as regular spousal payments.

Stuart leaving court. Supplied

“She blames herself in many ways,” claims the source.

“Kate supported Stuart financially while he did his chef course and pulled all sorts of strings to get him placements at great restaurants during training.

“But once he got an actual job she realised it was never going to work.”

Working late nights apparently caused issues for the couple, who share 5-year-old daughter Mae, with sources claiming Kate eventually asked the former football player to become a stay-at-home dad.

Stuart and Kate with their daughter Mae, 5. Supplied

“It’s all such a mess and she knows it could get really ugly if they end up fighting over her fortune,” claims the source.

