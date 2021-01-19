Kate and ex-partner Stuart share 6-year-old daughter Mae together. Getty

According to a report from the Daily Mail, the 42-year-old is love-locked with a Mr. John Bell, who has been running his own security company for just over a year, located around an hour-and-a-half outside of Melbourne.

And if his now-private Instagram is anything to go by, John is a big fan of travel and horse-racing.

Kate was first seen with her new flame back in Byron Bay, where the couple enjoyed a lavish and loved-up holiday.

Kate's mystery man has been identified as businessman John Bell. Instagram

According to our insiders, Kate and John stayed at local Airbnb in the NSW hinterland and spent their days lounging by the pool, relishing in the hillside solitude and occasionally strolling through the coastal town to dine out.

“When we saw them, they were hugging non-stop and acting like giddy teenagers,” spilled an onlooker, who spotted Kate and John on one of their rare excursions. “They then got some takeaway breakfast and headed to the beach to eat.”

“It seems Kate’s gone and got herself a toyboy,” squealed the source. “Good for her!”

While the seriousness of the relationship is still in question, sources indicate that the actress is not so fussed with the long-term right now.

Kate married NRL player Stuart Webb in 2010 but the couple reportedly split in 2019. Getty

“She’s taking a new approach to relationships,” an insider explained. “She’s just enjoying life.”

Kate separated from her controversial husband, Stuart Webb, back in 2019 in what was a messy affair as police were forced to take out an Apprehended Violence Order (AVO) against the former NRL player.

After such a scary and public ordeal, it's amazing to see Kate looking lucky in love.