Kate Middleton visits Send Prison Getty Images

Many of the women affirmed to the Duchess that their problems had begun in childhood.

One inmate told the Duchess how her downward spiral began when her parents split. She added that the prison’s programs had helped her begin to put her life back together.

Kate Middleton is determined to make a difference Getty Images

‘What they have done here has literally changed my life. It’s a miracle,’ she told Kate.

‘Coming to jail is one of the best things that has ever happened to me.’

The royal and the razor wire Getty Images

Kate said that she had heard such sentiments before, and appeared to voice her support for earlier intervention, to head off spells in prison.

‘It's so often I hear that,’ said Kate. ‘Why does it have to get to that point before people receive the help and support?'

The Duchess further told the women: ‘I'm hugely passionate about trying to really help get into this crisis trying to help provide that prevention mechanism and that support system in our communities. Particularly that support in the early years of life.’