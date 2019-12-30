Kate Middleton has penned a beautiful letter after her low key visit to a maternity ward in London last month. Kensington Palace

“During my time at Kingston I accompanied community midwives on their daily rounds and was welcomed into people’s homes,” she continued. “I was truly touched by the trust that people placed in me, sharing their experiences and voicing their fears openly. I also spent time in hospital clinics and on post-natal wards.



“No matter the setting, I was continually struck by the compassion that those of you I spent time with showed, and the incredible work ethic you demonstrated on behalf of your entire profession — not only performing your rounds but working tirelessly through the night to support people that were at their most vulnerable,” she added.



She continued, “Although this was not my first encounter with the care and kindness provided by midwives across the country, it gave me a broader insight into the true impact you have on everybody you help.”



The Duchess of Cambridge spent two days working in the Kingston Maternity Unit in London, according to the Court Circular. Kensington Palace

Kate continued by calling out the work nurse’s do in supporting children and their mother’s during the “critical phase of development”.



“The early years are more critical for future health and happiness than any other moment in our lifetime.



Even before we are born, our mother’s emotional and physical health directly influences our development and by the age of 5 a child’s brain has developed to 90 percent of its adult size. Your role at the very start of this period is therefore of fundamental importance.”



Kate is a devoted mother to her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.