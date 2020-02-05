Kate even looked stylish in a hard hat! Getty

William and Kate toured the Tata Steelworks in Port Talbot, Wales Getty

Their site visit came after a busy day of engagements for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, which had seen the royals visit RNLI Mumbles Lifeboat Station, near Swansea, and meet well-wishers on a walkabout by the seafront.

They also visited an ice cream parlour, where they met local families and Kate was surprised by two of her prep school teachers.

Their engagements later ended with a visit to Bulldogs boxing club in Port Talbot, which helps children who have overcome adverse experiences and mental health issues.

The Duchess toured the facility while wearing protective clothing Getty

Kate's steelworks visit comes after she showed off her frugal fashion sense on the red carpet last week.

On Sunday, the Duchess stepped out wearing a recycled frock at the 73rd BAFTAS.

Kate wowed the crowds as she made her way along the red carpet wearing a vintage Alexander McQueen gown, which she first wore during a 2012 visit to Malaysia.

Kate Middleton is renowned for being one of the more relatable royals – thanks to her frugal fashion sense on the red carpet. Getty

The designer frock, which has been slightly altered since its first red carpet appearance, featured a billowy white skirt and high-waist bodice with intricate gold embellishment.

The Duke and Duchess were following the dress code for the BAFTAs, which had asked guests to ensure their fashion choices were sustainable.

Prince William also wore a suit to the event that he had worn on multiple occasions.

The last time Kate stepped out in the frock was to attend a dinner hosted by Malaysia's Head of State, Sultan Abdul Halim Mu'adzam Shah, at the Istana Negara in 2012.

Kate was captured, yet again, showing off her thrifty style, when she stepped out wearing a recycled frock at the 73rd British Academy film awards (BAFTAS). Getty