Kate Middleton is expected to step back from public life if she has another child, according to a royal expert.

The Duchess of Cambridge and her husband Prince William are proud parents to Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, who turns 2 in April.

But the couple have made no secret of the fact they would love a large family - and a new addition could soon be on the cards.

Speaking to Fabulous Digital in September last year, royal commentator Phil Dampier said: “It wouldn’t surprise me if they have a fourth child.

“Not only does [Kate] love family life in Norfolk, to be honest it gives her an excuse to not be at the forefront of royal duties for a bit longer, which I don’t think she enjoys.

“I think Kate’s been interacting with the public and doing very well recently, but from what I’m told, she’d rather be at home with the children.”