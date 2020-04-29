Kate Middleton recently opened up about the challenges of homeschooling Prince George and Princess Charlotte amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Getty

“I've done that with George and Charlotte – making pizza dough,” Kate said at the time.

“They love it because they can get their hands messy," she added.

The British publication also reported that the Duchess shared a similar thought while attending another royal engagement in Luton, in the south east of England.

While the Duchess highlighted the importance of maintaining strict study, she previously said she allows George, Charlotte and Louis to enjoy a surprising pastime. Getty

“When I try to do this with George at home, chocolate and the golden syrup goes everywhere. George makes so much mess. It’s chaos," Kate said at the time.

The royal revelation comes after Kate recently shared adorable new portraits of Prince Louis to mark his second birthday.

Taking to Instagram last week, Kate posted a carousel of images of the toddler playing arts and craft ahead of his second birthday.

"Sharing a sneak peek of Prince Louis’s handiwork ahead of his second birthday!” Kate captioned the adorable snaps.

In one of the photos, the little prince’s hands are covered in coloured paint as a result of him showing off his creative flare while making a special tribute for British healthcare workers.

The Duchess also shared some follow-up snaps, which showed Louis’ face covered in paint, which seemingly confirmed her previous comments about her kids getting their hands dirty.