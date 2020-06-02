Duchess Catherine, Sophie of Wessex and Duchess Camilla have divided and conquered a new task that's done a world of good for a number of people. Getty

As June rolled around, fans were delighted to learn that Duchess Catherine, Sophie of Wessex and Duchess Camilla have divided and conquered a new task that's done a world of good for a number of people.

The trio have been making calls to people who have been self-isolating in the UK - and the best thing is that the call is for no other reason than to simply "check in".

Yes, while some people have had plenty of friends and family to catch up with and chat to (via video calls or other means) throughout lockdown, there are certainly some who've no doubt been struggling and feeling a little alone.

Hence why the royals, along with volunteers via the NHS have made an active effort to reach out to those who might be feeling isolated mentally, emotionally and physically.

The initiative was revealed on social media with Clarence House and the Royal Voluntary Service sharing details on the royals' calls.

"Huge thanks to HRH The Duchess of Cornwall, The Duchess of Cambridge, The Countess of Wessex and The Duchess of Gloucester, for helping to support @NHSVolResponder with calls to those isolating," a post from the organisation stated.

In an image, Camilla is seen smiling from her home office as she chats to someone over the phone.

Duchess Catherine reached out to a 42-year-old mum named Donna Williams, who is taking care of a daughter that suffers from a rare form of diabetes.

Camilla, meanwhile, chatted to Doris Winfield, aged 85, who was most thrilled about the royal catch up.

"Having a chat with The Duchess of Cornwall meant the world to me. I've been incredibly lonely over the last couple of months and it was wonderful to talk to her,” Doris said.

“We talked about life in isolation and shared hobbies. She was very interested in my family and how I was coping… It really cheered me up."

Sophie of Wessex meanwhile chatted to recent widow Harry Deboo, 89.

After losing his wife three years ago, Harry had been feeling the harder realities of isolation on a deeper level.

"It was great to chat to The Countess of Wessex and really made my week... I don't get to see many people - especially now," he said.

"I also like to keep the memory of my wife alive and it was great to chat about her. [Sophie] really listened to every word and it was great to share our lockdown experiences together!"

The outreach work marks another round of calls made by the royal family in recent weeks.

In May, Sophie and Kate teamed up for International Nurses Day to make calls to several nurses based in different Commonwealth Countries around the world.

Speaking to nurses based in Queensland, Kate asked: "We'd love to hear what it's been like on the ground."

One nurse replied: "It has been as hectic here as it has been around the world.”

Another frontline worker added, "Even in the emergency department we've been stepping up our protocols and guidelines."

Sophie reassured them, saying, "I hope you're feeling some of the love as well."

It seems these key royal family members are making good use of their profiles during a difficult time.

Who knows, maybe we'll all be on the receiving end of a special royal call at some point!

