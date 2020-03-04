Kate is currently on a royal tour of Ireland with her husband, Prince William Getty

The royal 'fab four' will however be reunited next week, as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will join Queen Elizabeth, Prince William and Kate Middleton at the Commonwealth Day service on March 9 at Westminster Abbey.

It's the first time the couple will appear with the rest of the royals since their bombshell announcement that they were leaving the royal family in January.

Harry and Meghan will step down from royal duties on March 31.

Meghan and Harry will appear together with other royals at the Commonwealth Day service Getty

William and Kate will also be in attendance at the royal event Getty

Royal fans will be able to watch the ceremony unfold as the Commonwealth Day service will be broadcast live on BBC One in the UK and across the BBC World Service.

Harry has been undertaking numerous engagements since he returned to the UK last week without his wife or son, Archie.

Harry and Jon Bon Jovi posed with Invictus Games representatives on the iconic Abbey Road crossing in London on Friday Getty

On Friday, Harry teamed up with rock star Bon Jovi to raise funds for wounded servicemen and servicewomen in the Invictus Games. The pair met at Abbey Road Studios in London on Friday morning, where they recorded a rendition of 'Unbroken' alongside with the Invictus choir.

The brief video shows a nervous Prince Harry standing in front of a microphone with Bon Jovi listening carefully to the instructions given to him by the rock star.

