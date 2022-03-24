The awkward encounter was caught on camera. Twitter

Lisa, who is a former Miss World turned politician with the People's National Party, later spoke out on the encounter that took place at the ceremonial welcome at Kingston’s Norman Manley International Airport.

Downplaying any whispers of animosity, Lisa took to Instagram to describe her “interactive and pleasant conversation” with the royal.

"Today I welcomed Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge Kate to Jamaica on behalf of the Leader of the Opposition in celebration of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

"We had a very interactive and pleasant conversation throughout the proceedings as we talked about family, our cultures and our people."

Kate embarked on embarked on a tour of the Caribbean on March 19 Getty

She continued: "There's no doubt at this time that we all seek our true independence and want to develop systems & strategies where we become free from the monarchy. But until then we will always remain a courteous and respectful country.

"I am a firm believer in reparations and as such when I was Minister of Youth and Culture I led the reparations committee which made strides in developing a legal submission to Britain which examined the economic cost of slavery to our country.

"I welcome them wholeheartedly with our warm hospitality and look forward to us having productive discussions about our future."

The viral video surfaced following protesters gathering outside the British High Commission in Kingston calling on the Duke and Duchess to apologise for Britain's colonial past.

WATCH: Prince William and Kate Middleton visit a teaching school in Jamaica

An open letter addressed to the couple from protesters read: "During her 70 years on the throne, your grandmother has done nothing to redress and atone for the suffering of our ancestors that took place during her reign and/or during the entire period of British trafficking of Africans, enslavement, indentureship and colonialisation."

It added: "You, who may one day lead the British Monarchy, are direct beneficiaries of the wealth accumulated by the Royal family over centuries, including that stemming from the trafficking and enslavement of Africans.

"You therefore have the unique opportunity to redefine the relationship between the British Monarchy and the people of Jamaica.

"If you choose to do so, we urge you to start with an apology and recognition of the need for atonement and reparations."

The royal duo are currently on a royal tour in the Caribbean. Getty

Kate and Prince William embarked on their tour of the Caribbean on March 19, which includes visits to Belize, Jamaica, and The Bahamas.