Kate Middleton was seemingly “ignored” and “put in her place” by a bunch of toddlers during one of her last royal engagements of the year. Getty

Speaking on the podcast Royally Obsessed, US commentator Kaitlin Menza recalled how the Duchess had tried to get the youngsters’ attention but failed to do so.

“She was like, ‘is this the right tree for me?’ And no kids were paying attention to her,” Kaitlin said.

Co-host Lisa Ryan then added: “Again, we love when kids put royals or anyone in their place… Kids just do not care.”

Kate was helping schoolchildren pick out Christmas trees for their classrooms at Peterley Manor Farm last week, when she asked the kids for their advice on the prefect fir. Getty

Despite the initial cold response, Kailin said Kate continued to help the littlies pick out their Christmas trees, before helping them make decoration in the farm’s Elves Enchanted Forest.

Kate’s awkward moment comes after she recently revealed what she considers to be the perfect Christmas tree.

Farm owner Roger Brill told People the Duchess said when it comes to the perfect fir, it is ideally one that smells nice and doesn’t shed needles all over the floor.

To the Duchess’ surprise, the children remained tight-lipped, which resulted in a very awkward moment of silence between the royal and the youngsters. Getty

“She was asking about the trees which drop their needles and those that don’t, and which ones smell nice!” Roger said.

“She said that they normally have the Nordmann Fir inside that doesn’t drop the needles.”

The farm owner went on to say that Kate was very hands-on during the tree-selection process, and she even held one up so the kids could get a better look.