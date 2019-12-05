Kate Middleton has revealed what she considers to be the perfect Christmas tree. Getty

“She was asking about the trees which drop their needles and those that don’t, and which ones smell nice!” Roger said.

“She said that they normally have the Nordmann Fir inside that doesn’t drop the needles.”

The farm owner went on to say that Kate was very hands-on, when it came to helping the kids select their trees and, at one point, she held one up so they could get a better look.

The Duchess was helping schoolchildren pick out Christmas trees for their classrooms at the Peterley Manor Farm on Wednesday when she revealed her favourite fir attributes. Getty

“I will have to give her a job at the weekend, I think. She was a very good saleswoman!” Roger quipped.

As part of her regal visit, Kate also ventured into the farm’s Elves Enchanted Forest, where she helped make decorations and festive reindeer food.

While in the forest, Kate shared an adorable insight about her youngest son Prince Louis, while helping families make Christmas decorations.

The Duchess said her perfect tree is ideally one that smells nice and doesn’t shed its needles all over the floor. Getty

In between preparing food for reindeers and writing letters to Santa, one of the children made a remark that caused the Duchess to laugh out loud.

According to Express, one little boy was trying to get Kate’s attention when he suddenly yelled out: “Me, me.”

Kate later revealed that Louis, one, often says the same thing when he follows her around – something which she added many parents can probably relate to.