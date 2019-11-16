The Duchess of Cambridge wore a recycled purple Oscar de la Renta suit dress. Getty

“EACH gives us something that if we didn’t have we would really struggle. It’s like our family,” Naomi told website T&C “She did speak to us and spoke to me about Rupert. I unfortunately cried, so I got a little hug, and it was quite emotional. And at the end when she walked out, she gave me a little wave. Just simple things like just make you realise that she’s a very special lady.”



Meanwhile parents of Isabella Alford, who suffers from a rare progressive neurological genetic condition, revealed a touching moment they shared with the 37-year-old royal.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge greets Nook Children's Hospice user Stanley Harold, alongside his mother Stef Partington. Getty

"She (Kate) asked if Isabella could hear and if she could see, and I explained that Isabella could see just in front of her," Mrs Alford told HELLO. "She came to her eye level so that Isabella could see her and there was good eye contact. She (Isabella) moved her eyes to look directly at her. Isabella's father James Alford, added that Kate was "so caring".



Kate went on to give a speech where she discussed her commitment to the charity.

Kate met students, aged 11 and 12, from Framingham Earl High School and Hobart High School. Getty

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge meets Nook Children's Hospice user Isabella and her parents James and Deborah Alford. Getty

"EACH was one of the very first charities that I decided to become patron of after my marriage. Whilst a lot has changed since then, my commitment and support for this wonderful organisation and the work that you do has not."

Kate went on to give a speech where she discussed her commitment to the charity. Getty

Kate has been a patron of EACH since 2012 and officially opened its hospice in Ipswich called The Treehouse that very year.

