Prince William and Duchess Catherine might have been keeping a low profile throughout lockdown this month, but they've certainly found other things to keep them occupied.

In a video chat with various people the pair have been involved with, the Duke and Duchess are seen laughing and sharing some jokes during their Zoom calls.

It was revealed that Duchess Catherine has been working with the NHS as a volunteer responder alongside Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Sophie of Wessex.

And Prince William has also been lending a hand in his own way by volunteering for Shout 85258, which is the UK's first 24/7 crisis text line.

In the sweet video, the Duke and Duchess are seen chatting to a number of volunteers across Britain.

"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge marked Volunteers' Week by speaking to volunteers across the UK to thank them for the amazing support that they provide to their communities," the Palace shared.

In the video, William tells one, "I'm going to share a little secret with you guys but I'm actually on the platform volunteering."

To mark the end of volunteer’s week, the Palace also released a very special image of the Cambridge family as they took part in their own unique volunteer initiative.

In the never-before-seen pic, which was captured by the Duchess of Cambridge, William is seen strolling with his two young children, George, six and Charlotte, five as they went delivering food parcels to the vulnerable in their nearby locale.

"As we approach the end of #VolunteersWeek The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are pleased to share a new photo taken by The Duchess as they played their own part in the national volunteering effort," the caption read.

"In April, The Duke and Duchess and their family visited the Sandringham Estate where they packed up and delivered food parcels to isolated pensioners in the local area."

Fans were clearly smitten with the new photograph, which garnered more than 700,000 likes and counting, as well as drawing hundreds of comments of praise.

"Waaa love to see them. And George is a little man already looking so much like his father recently and very tall too," one fan wrote.

Another stated: "This is such a heartwarming photograph. the Duchess' talent in photography keeps on getting better."

The picture appears to have been taken alongside several other photographs of Princess Charlotte, which were released for her birthday at the beginning of May.

In the sweet pics, Charlotte packages pasta and other foods, and in another, she is seen knocking on the door of the recipient.

In the caption, the Palace wrote: "The images were taken by The Duchess as the family helped to pack up and deliver food packages for isolated pensioners in the local area."

