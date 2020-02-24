The moment a new baby is introduced to the world is one of the most significant events in the royal family’s calendar.

So when Meghan Markle chose to break tradition and wait several days before a photocall, rather than appearing on the hospital steps mere hours after the birth (as most of the royals, including Princess Diana and Kate Middleton did), the international response was enormous. The royal family remained silent on the subject, until now. In a shocking interview, Kate has finally revealed her true feelings about Meghan’s decision.

On the podcast Happy Mum, Happy Baby, Kate provided a rare glimpse into her private life, saying she found the post-birth public photo a “slightly terrifying” experience.

However, she explained that in spite of her discomfort, she recognised how essential the display was, and would never consider forgoing the custom.