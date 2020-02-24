Kate Middleton shames Meghan Markle over birth photo call
The moment a new baby is introduced to the world is one of the most significant events in the royal family’s calendar.
So when Meghan Markle chose to break tradition and wait several days before a photocall, rather than appearing on the hospital steps mere hours after the birth (as most of the royals, including Princess Diana and Kate Middleton did), the international response was enormous. The royal family remained silent on the subject, until now. In a shocking interview, Kate has finally revealed her true feelings about Meghan’s decision.
On the podcast Happy Mum, Happy Baby, Kate provided a rare glimpse into her private life, saying she found the post-birth public photo a “slightly terrifying” experience.
However, she explained that in spite of her discomfort, she recognised how essential the display was, and would never consider forgoing the custom.
Kate revealed her feelings about Meghan's decision.
“Both William and I were really conscious that this was something that everyone was excited about … for us to be able to share that joy and appreciation with the public, I felt was really important.”
Kate’s pointed comments make it impossible not to draw comparisons between the way she and Meghan behaved after the births of their children – suggesting that Meghan was disrespectful and ungrateful by breaking protocol. Kate wants to make it crystal clear which one of them is the more loyal royal!
