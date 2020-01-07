Kate wore a striking purple ensemble for church on Sunday Getty

Queen Elizabeth II also wore a purple outfit for the service Getty

Kate's choice of colours sent a strong message to the Queen.

While it's well-known that blue is Her Majesty's favourite colour, she is also a fan of the colour purple as it has been linked to royalty for centuries.

According to Express.co.uk, purple’s elite significance stems from the cost of the dye originally used to produce it.

Only rulers could originally afford to wear purple garments which is why it became associated with wealth and power.

Kate's choice is even more poignant as one day, as William's wife, she will become Queen Consort. A role she is said to take very seriously.