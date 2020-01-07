-
Home
-
Royals
Kate Middleton sends hidden message to Queen with outfit choice
She honoured Her Majesty in the most special way
Kate Middleton and Queen Elizabeth have a special relationship, and the Duchess of Cambridge took a recent public outing as the perfect opportunity to convey her affection for her grandmother-in-law.
WATCH: Kate Middleton shrugs off Prince William's PDA
Duchess Kate and her husband Prince William joined Queen Elizabeth at church in Sandringham on Sunday.
Kate looked striking in her chosen outfit of a bold purple and orange goat, along with a deep blue fedora.
While the Queen wore a purple coat and hat in a slightly more vibrant shade.
Kate wore a striking purple ensemble for church on Sunday
Getty
Queen Elizabeth II also wore a purple outfit for the service
Getty
Kate's choice of colours sent a strong message to the Queen.
While it's well-known that blue is Her Majesty's favourite colour, she is also a fan of the colour purple as it has been linked to royalty for centuries.
According to Express.co.uk, purple’s elite significance stems from the cost of the dye originally used to produce it.
Only rulers could originally afford to wear purple garments which is why it became associated with wealth and power.
Kate will one day become Queen Consort
Getty