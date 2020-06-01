Duchess Catherine has shared her own, personalised words with fans amid the COVID-19 pandemic - and it's revealed more about the Duchess than even she might have guessed. Getty

As entries flood the likes of Instagram and Twitter, with Kensington Palace referenced in the captions of the personalised posts, it seems Catherine herself has enjoyed seeing what kinds of images people have come up with.

So much so, that she's even used the Palace's official account to reply to some fans, writing words of encouragement and admiration in the comments section.

In one image showing a subject tending to their garden, the Duchess appeared to write a very personal note (by royal standards, at least), saying: "Thank you so much for taking part in the Hold Still project. I get so much joy from being outside and gardening too. C."

Oh yes, and she did perhaps accidentally reveal her nickname - a simple 'C' is very quaint!

Kate has been inviting people to share their images from lockdown in order to capture a moment in time. Getty

According to a report by HELLO!, the Duchess also left comments on several more images, including one of a health care worker.

"Thank you so much for sharing your story and for all the amazing work you continue to do at this difficult time. C," she wrote.

And on another image showing a small child with a flower, she commented: "A perfect example of Hold Still… the chance to re-engage and value the simple things around us. C."

The new project comes in line with the Duchess' ramped up role within the family, where she has been taking part in various projects and appearances to showcase organisations and charities working towards the greater good.

In May, she was seen in several video calls promoting the work of healthcare workers, nurses and even appeared in a celebrity-filled campaign aimed at helping people struggling with mental health.

This informal and personal video call approach has certainly shown us another side to the royal, especially given she is now having to operate remotely from home like the rest of us.

As for what's next for the royal - only time will tell as she continues to grow and cement herself as a prominent member of the elite British fold.

In the meantime, she continues to raise her three gorgeous young children who will no doubt be itching to get back out and about themselves amid the pandemic.

This article originally appeared on Now To Love.