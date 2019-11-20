Kate chatting with some young performers at the Royal Variety Performance. Getty

After being gifted with a beautiful bouquet of flowers from the young stars of West End's production of Mary Poppins - 14-year-old Nuala Peberby and 9-year-old Fred Wilcox - Kate shared with them that her two children Prince George, 6, and Princess Charlotte, also share a love for performing.

Kate Middleton chatting to the cast of 'Mary Poppins'. Getty

"She said that her children love performing at home, particularly Charlotte," Nuala later revealed.

"I can’t tell you how exciting it was to meet them," the young actress then gushed about her meeting with the Royal couple.

That's not the only insight performers at the Royal Variety Performance got into Charlotte and George's love for the performing arts.

Kate looked stunning in Alexander McQueen. Getty

As William and Kate began chatting with 6-year-old Aurelia from the acrobatic group Zurcaroh, the Royal parents revealed that Charlotte and George also enjoy doing acrobatics at home.

The mum-of-three told the young girl that George and Charlotte are particularly fond of handstands and cartwheels.

"It was such an honor to perform for them," Aurelia said.

Kate chats with young acrobat, Aurelia. Getty

Stepping out onto the red carpet on Monday, the Duchess of Cambridge dazzled in a black lace gown by Alexander McQueen (which is rumoured to be designed by creative director Sarah Burton, according to Elle UK). Cut with an elegant sweetheart neckline, the nude underlay provided a sheer illusion underneath. The 37-year-old paired the outfit with black heels and a matching clutch.

Kate was also in great company, with the Duke of Cambridge looking dapper in a classic black bow tie.