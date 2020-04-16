Kate has special plans for Louis' 2nd birthday. Getty

"Usually Kate’s parents Carole and Michael are there, along with her sister Pippa and their brother James.

"This year will be quieter, of course, but there will be presents that Kate has bought online, as well as a tea party.

"And if the weather’s nice, they’re sure to be out in the gardens.

"Even if Louis hasn’t got the wider family there on his birthday, he won’t miss out on any fun."

Prince William and Kate Middleton. Getty

Kate recently opened up about how her family functions away from the public glare, on Giovanna Fletcher’s parenting podcast.

Kate revealed: "As children, we spent a lot of time outside and it’s something I’m really passionate about.

"I think it’s so great for physical and mental wellbeing and laying those foundations," she explained.

Kate Middleton, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Getty

Thankfully, Anmar Hall boasts beautiful, lush grounds in the countryside with gardens and forests to explore during this isolating time.

And the Cambridges are taking their time away very seriously, after William's own father, Prince Charles was diagnosed with COVID-19 last month. He is now out of quarantine, and fit and well.