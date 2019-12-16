“One of Louis’ first words was ‘Mary’, because right at his height are all my cooking books in the kitchen bookshelf,” Kate told Mary.
The Duchess went on to say that Mary’s face is so familiar to the little prince that if he were to see her in person, she believes he would recognise her.
“Children are really fascinated by faces, and your face are all over your cooking books and he would say ‘That’s Mary Berry’ … so he would definitely recognize you if he saw you today,” she said.
Kate’s confession about Louis comes after she recently revealed a child had reminded her of her youngest during a visit the Elves Enchanted Forest at Peterley Manor Farm.
According to Express, one little boy was trying to get Kate’s attention when he suddenly yelled out: “Me, me.”
Kate later revealed that Louis, one, often says the same thing when he follows her around – something which she added many parents can probably relate to.
Royal correspondent Rebecca English said the Duchess told the boy: “You remind me of my little Louis, he keeps saying: ‘Me, me, me and he wants to come everywhere with me’.
Prince Louis is Kate’s youngest child, which she shares with Prince William, and he is the sibling of older brother Prince George, six, and Princess Charlotte, four.