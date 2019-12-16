Kate Middleton recently revealed that her youngest son, Prince Louis, has started talking and developed the adorable habit of closely following her around the house. Getty

“One of Louis’ first words was ‘Mary’, because right at his height are all my cooking books in the kitchen bookshelf,” Kate told Mary.

The Duchess went on to say that Mary’s face is so familiar to the little prince that if he were to see her in person, she believes he would recognise her.

“Children are really fascinated by faces, and your face are all over your cooking books and he would say ‘That’s Mary Berry’ … so he would definitely recognize you if he saw you today,” she said.

The Duchess has shared another insight about one her son's first words, which was inspired by her favourite cook, Mary Berry, 84. Getty

Kate’s confession about Louis comes after she recently revealed a child had reminded her of her youngest during a visit the Elves Enchanted Forest at Peterley Manor Farm.

According to Express, one little boy was trying to get Kate’s attention when he suddenly yelled out: “Me, me.”

Kate later revealed that Louis, one, often says the same thing when he follows her around – something which she added many parents can probably relate to.

Kate spoke candidly about Louis’ first word while chatting with the celebrity cook during the BBC special A Berry Royal Christmas. Getty

Royal correspondent Rebecca English said the Duchess told the boy: “You remind me of my little Louis, he keeps saying: ‘Me, me, me and he wants to come everywhere with me’.

Prince Louis is Kate’s youngest child, which she shares with Prince William, and he is the sibling of older brother Prince George, six, and Princess Charlotte, four.