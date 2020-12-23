Rumour has it Kate Middleton (pictured) has found a way to bring some Christmas cheer to the Queen. Getty

According to In Touch, the 38-year-old is apparently hatching a way for the Cambridges to spend the festive season with the ageing monarch, while not breaking COVID rules.

“Kate is defying lockdown and surprising the Queen with a secret Christmas celebration this year,” a royal insider sensationally claimed to the American publication.

“Kate knows how special this time of year is for the Queen, and that she was despondent over not being able to celebrate as usual.

The Queen (pictured) was forced to cancel her annual gathering at Sandringham. Getty

“Kate’s made sure the family – well, at least her, William and the kids – gets together. It will warm the Queen’s heart and uplift everyone’s spirits at a time when it’s needed most,” the source added.

The royal insider went on to allege that relatable Kate will do whatever it takes to make the Queen’s wish a reality – even if it means she will be in the kitchen stuffing the turkey herself.

Kate is reportedly quite hands in the kitchen at her Kensington Palace home and, according to the source, is keen to celebrate the intimate affair at the London residence.

Kate (left with Mary Berry) is reportedly quite hands in the kitchen. Getty

What’s more, it won’t be the first time the Duchess has rolled up her sleeves at Christmas time – with Kate previously teaming up with culinary queen Mary Berry in 2019.

At the time, Kate and Wills teamed up with the cooking legend, and her fellow Bake-Off star Nadiya Hussain, to celebrate volunteers who work tirelessly through the Christmas period.

Taking to Instagram, the royal couple shared a delightful snap of the foursome holding a Christmas meringue roulade – which is reportedly one of Mary’s favourite dishes.