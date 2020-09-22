Kate Middleton (pictured) has reportedly been given a princess title – despite only ever being bestowed the title of Duchess after marrying Prince William in 2011. Getty

“So there’s a real-life princess who picked my picture, the Queen know about everything… Everyone in this whole entire world will see my picture,” Mila told ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship.

Mila, who was diagnosed with leukaemia in November, has spent most of her time indoors, where she reportedly received treatment – including chemotherapy.

When the pandemic struck, Mila was separated from her father, who was forced to continue working, which is what led to them capturing their heart-breaking separation on film.

Kate was dubbed a “real life princess” by a young girl, whose photo (pictured) was selected to be displayed in Kate’s Hold Still exhibition. Lynda Sneddon/Royal Rota

The photo, which shows the youngster waving at her father through a window, was submitted to Kate’s Hold Still project, where it has selected as one of the 100 finalists from 31,000 images.

Speaking about his adorable encounter with Mila on ITV's Royal rota, Chris told producer Lizzie Robinson “Kate is what you might call a 'real-life princess'."

Lizzie added: “[Mila] summed that up pretty well, didn't she?”

The royal revelation comes after Sophie, Countess of Wessex was seemingly snubbed, after her photo submission for Kate’s photo exhibition was rejected.

The 55-year-old took part in the competition to show her support for Kate, sharing a striking image of a food bank worker, but her submission didn’t hit the mark.

Speaking on the latest Royally Obsessed podcast, royal experts Rachel Bowie and Roberta Fiortio said that despite being brutally rejected, there is a valid reason for the decision.

As Roberta explained, while it would have been nice for Kate to acknowledge Sophie’s creative efforts, it may have appeared like nepotism to everyday folk.