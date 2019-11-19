Kate Middleton dazzled in Alexander McQueen alongside Prince William at the Royal Variety Performance at Palladium Theatre. Getty

Kate Middleton wore Floral earrings by Erdem to the Royal Variety Performance Getty

William and Kate attended the event in support of the Royal Variety Charity, of which Queen Elizabeth II is a patron. Proceeds from the show will go towards supporting entertainers across the U.K, who are in need of assistance due to "old age, ill-health or hard times," according to the Kensington Royal Instagram.

This is the third time the Cambridges have attended the Royal Variety performance, having attended in 2014 and 2017. Last year, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended.

The event featured performances from Rod Stewart, the cast of Mary Poppins, Lewis Capaldi, Mabel, Robbie Williams, the cast of Come From Away, Emeli Sandé and Manchester’s Bee Vocal choir, according to People.

The Duke and Duchess - who share Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis - met with performers and charity members before and after the show.

Kate Middleton meets the cast of Mary Poppins at the annual Royal Variety Performance at the Palladium Theatre in London. Getty

Prince William meets the cast of Mary Poppins at the annual Royal Variety Performance at the Palladium Theatre in London. Getty

William and Kate appeared to enjoy themselves throughout the evening. Photos from their night on the town showed the Prince looking positively enthralled by his wife's getup. Nine years on, William and Kate are as in love as ever.