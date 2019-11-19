Kate Middleton stuns in lace on royal date night with William
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended the Royal Variety Performance Monday evening.
- by
Chadielle Fayad
Nobody does date night like the royals! Prince William and Kate Middleton attended the annual Royal Variety Performance at the Palladium Theatre in London on Monday night.
WATCH: Kate Middleton laughs as she stumbles with Prince William
The Duchess of Cambridge dazzled in a black lace gown by Alexander McQueen (which is rumoured to be designed by creative director Sarah Burton, according to Elle UK). Cut with an elegant sweetheart neckline, the nude underlay provided a sheer illusion underneath. The 37-year-old paired the outfit with black heels and a matching clutch.
One also cannot ignore the beautiful Floral earrings by Erdem that sparkled against her blown-out waves. Eagle-eyed royal fans will note she wore the same set to the opening of the V&A Photography Centre at Victoria & Albert Museum in October last year.
Kate was also in great company, with the Duke of Cambridge looking dapper in a classic black bow tie. The couple celebrated the ninth anniversary of their royal engagement last weekend.
Kate Middleton dazzled in Alexander McQueen alongside Prince William at the Royal Variety Performance at Palladium Theatre.
Getty
Kate Middleton wore Floral earrings by Erdem to the Royal Variety Performance
Getty
William and Kate attended the event in support of the Royal Variety Charity, of which Queen Elizabeth II is a patron. Proceeds from the show will go towards supporting entertainers across the U.K, who are in need of assistance due to "old age, ill-health or hard times," according to the Kensington Royal Instagram.
This is the third time the Cambridges have attended the Royal Variety performance, having attended in 2014 and 2017. Last year, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended.
Last year, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended the Royal Variety performance at Palladium Theatre. This year is the third time Prince William and Kate Middleton have attended.
Getty
The event featured performances from Rod Stewart, the cast of Mary Poppins, Lewis Capaldi, Mabel, Robbie Williams, the cast of Come From Away, Emeli Sandé and Manchester’s Bee Vocal choir, according to People.
Kate Middleton meets the cast of Mary Poppins at the annual Royal Variety Performance at the Palladium Theatre in London.
Getty
Prince William meets the cast of Mary Poppins at the annual Royal Variety Performance at the Palladium Theatre in London.
Getty
William and Kate appeared to enjoy themselves throughout the evening. Photos from their night on the town showed the Prince looking positively enthralled by his wife's getup. Nine years on, William and Kate are as in love as ever.
Prince William admiring Kate Middleton's Alexander McQueen dress at the annual Royal Variety Performance at the Palladium Theatre in London.